Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Southpaw Carlos Rodon will be on the hill for the Yankees, so the lefty-hitting Lowe will sit in favor of the right-handed-hitting Jonny DeLuca, who will patrol right field. Lowe has accrued just 16 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, picking up two hits.