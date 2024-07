Lowe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Sunday against the Guardians.

After battling injuries for much of the first half, Lowe has yet to find his rhythm at the plate. He's hit just .188 with a 37.1 percent strikeout rate across 10 games in July, though he has managed four stolen bases in that span. Lowe's performance should improve in the second half if he can stay healthy, but he has only a .670 OPS across 158 plate appearances to this point.