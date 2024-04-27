The Rays won't activate Lowe (oblique) from the 10-day injured list this weekend after the outfielder recently experienced tightness in his right hamstring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After wrapping up his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Thursday while going 5-for-22 with a home run and four walks over his six-game stint in the minors, Lowe appeared to have fully moved past the right oblique strain that forced him to the IL coming out of spring training. Unfortunately for Lowe, his right hamstring issue now presents a new health concern, and he opted to fly back to Tampa rather than joining the Rays for their series in Chicago this weekend to receive an MRI on his leg. The Rays will wait for Lowe's MRI results to become available before determining his next steps.