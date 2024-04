Lowe (oblique) is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Lowe has been on a rehab assignment for roughly a week, but he was with the big-league club in Chicago on Friday. He's projected to be activated Saturday to make his season debut and will almost certainly occupy a prominent spot in a struggling Rays' lineup. It will also be notable where Lowe plays defensively, as he started three games in center field during his rehab assignment.