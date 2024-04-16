Lowe (oblique) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Best of all, Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe might not need too much time at Triple-A given how well he's been feeling. Lowe has been playing in games at extended spring training, and it sounds like he's moved past the Grade 1 right oblique strain that shelved him to begin the season. A return before the end of April would seem to be back on the table for Lowe, who hit 20 homers and stole 32 bases in a breakout 2023 campaign.