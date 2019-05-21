Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

With star southpaw Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Los Angeles, the Rays will stock up on a couple of extra right-handed bats. Guillermo Heredia will handle Kiermaier's usual duties in center field, while utility man Daniel Robertson essentially assumes Ji-Man Choi's spot in the infield.