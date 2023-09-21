Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Raley will miss some time due to a neck issue, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

It's not clear yet whether Raley will be placed on the injured list, but at the very least it sounds like he will be on the shelf for several days. He had been set to receive an MRI after his left arm felt numb during a pinch-hitting appearance Wednesday. That the Rays are now calling it a neck issue suggests it could be some sort of nerve problem. It's an injury which stems from a collision Raley was involved in during batting practice on Sept. 16. He hasn't started a game since Sept. 15.