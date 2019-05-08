Rays' Matt Duffy: Rehab put on pause
Duffy (hamstring) said the team has decided to "press the pause button" on his rehab assignment, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Duffy appeared in just two games for High-A Charlotte before temporarily shutting things down. The third baseman said his hamstring feels good up to about 85 perfect effort, though he has trouble ramping things up beyond that. The hope is that Duffy will be ready to resume his rehab later in the week, though that will likely depend on his hamstring responds to baseball activities in the coming days.
