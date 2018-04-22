Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Continues to make progress
Eovaldi is continuing to progress ahead of schedule in his recovery from loose bodies in his right elbow, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "Another good day," manager Kevin Cash said. "[Pitching coach] Kyle [Snyder] said his progress has been pretty remarkable. He said he'd almost compare it to a scraped elbow, and then coming back and throwing. He threw off the mound a little bit today, so he's probably as much on schedule if not ahead of it."
The right-hander's original recovery timetable following late-March surgery was supposed to be 8-10 weeks, but it increasingly appears Eovaldi might come in at or beat the front end of that range. The Rays on Saturday officially named Yonny Chirinos their No. 4 starter, a slot in the rotation that was originally slated to be Eovaldi's coming out of spring training.
