Anderson (2-1) was credited with the win in a victory over the Phillies on Friday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed no hits and issued one walk.

Anderson was slightly less efficient than usual, throwing only half his 16 pitches for strikes and issuing just his third walk of the campaign. However, the right-hander still managed his fourth consecutive scoreless effort, and he became the pitcher of record when Joey Wendle laced a go-ahead two-run single in the home half of the eighth, which proved the difference in the contest. Anderson figures to continue to be one of manager Kevin Cash's most trusted bullpen assets in the coming postseason.