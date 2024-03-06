The Rays are focused on being more aggressive on the basepaths, which could help Arozarena's stolen base total in 2024, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While many players around the league saw their stolen base opportunities increase in 2023 due to the new rules, Arozarena saw his total attempts drop from 44 to 32. His efficiency also worsened, as he was caught stealing 10 times. However, manager Kevin Cash has prioritized the running game this spring, and he also noted that he didn't believe the typical 80 percent benchmark to maintain a green light was a realistic barometer in the modern game. As a result, Arozarena may see his stolen base total tick back up toward his career-high mark of 32 from 2022.