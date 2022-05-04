Yarbrough got a no-decision during Tuesday's 10-7 win over Oakland, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Yarbrough got off to rough start in his 2022 debut by permitting six baserunners and all five runs in the first inning and didn't get much better thereafter, surrendering two baserunners in the second and third though none came around to score. He was let off the hook when Tampa Bay tied the game in the ninth and will look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come this weekend against Seattle.