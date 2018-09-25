Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Takes loss against Yankees
Yarbrough (15-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across five innings Monday to take the loss against the Yankees. He struck out three.
Yarbrough entered in the fourth inning and got into trouble in the fifth, allowing two runs on two hits, a walk and a passed ball. He settled down after that, though an RBI double from Aaron Judge widened the gap in the seventh and the Yanks' bullpen closed it out from there. Yarbrough has fallen on hard times of late, allowing 10 earned runs across 14.2 innings over his last four appearances. He could see one more extended outing before the end of the regular season.
