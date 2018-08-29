Stanek worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work Tuesday as the opener against the Braves.

Stanek threw seven of 11 pitches for strikes as he faced the minimum three batters in his inning of work, thanks to a caught stealing from Ender Inciarte. He wasn't asked to continue into the second despite the quick opening frame and has now pitched more than an inning in just one of his last seven outings. Stanek will continue to provide limited fantasy value in his present role.