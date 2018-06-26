Rays skipper Kevin Cash said Stanek would likely open Thursday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays will presumably wait and see if Stanek is needed in relief Tuesday against the Nationals before confirming him as Thursday's starter. Stanek has previously opened seven games for the Rays, but has been asked to record no more than six outs in any of those contests. Though Stanek may technically start against the Astros, it's expected that long reliever Ryan Yarbrough will cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen.