Stanek will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in Friday's game against the White Sox.

It's the second "start" of the week for Stanek, who pitched one inning as the opener in the Rays' 10-6 win over the Angels on Tuesday. Stanek hasn't covered more than two innings in any of his 35 appearances this season, so that will likely represent the upper bound of his workload Friday. Austin Pruitt and Jaime Schultz seem likely to be deployed as the Rays' primary long relievers once Stanek exits the contest.