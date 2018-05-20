Rays' Sergio Romo: Getting another start Sunday
Romo will get another start Sunday against the Angels,Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will double down on their bullpenning experiment Sunday by trotting Romo out there for the second day in a row. Romo made his first-career start Saturday and struck out the Angels' first three hitters in a clean, 18-pitch inning. He'll likely be able to go one, maybe two, innings Sunday before ceding the ball to Anthony Banda.
