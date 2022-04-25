McClanahan (1-1) allowed two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against Boston.

McClanahan was touched up early in the game, as he allowed three singles and both of his earned runs in the first inning. However, he went on to retire eight consecutive hitters -- four of which came via strikeout. Perhaps most notably, McClanahan needed only 86 pitches to work seven innings to record his longest outing of the season. Through four starts this season, he's now maintained a 2.45 ERA with a 31:5 K:BB across 22 frames.