Featherston was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Tim Beckham having been dealt to the Orioles just before the trade deadline, Featherston will head back to the majors to fill his spot on the active roster. Despite the promotion, the 27-year-old looks like nothing more than a bench option, given his awful .161 career batting average in the big leagues.

