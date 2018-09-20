Rays' Tommy Pham: Mashes two homers

Pham went 3-for-5 with two solo homers in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

Pham singled in the first inning before blasting a pair of solo shots in the third and eighth frames, respectively. The outfielder has appeared in just 28 games since joining the Rays due to injuries, but he's slashing .327/.419/.570 with five homers and two stolen bases over that stretch.

