Pham isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS versus the Phillies.
Pham has gone 1-for-13 with six strikeouts through the first four games of the NLCS, so he'll get a chance to regroup as he sits out Game 5. Pavin Smith will serve as Arizona's designated hitter instead and bat fifth.
