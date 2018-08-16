Rays' Tommy Pham: Officially activated from DL

Pham (foot) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and will man left field and bat out of the cleanup spot against the Yankees on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham will immediately rejoin the starting lineup after spending the past two weeks on the shelf due to a right foot fracture. Though it's mildly surprising that he's had such a speedy recovery, Pham looked decent enough in a rehab contest with Low-A Hudson Valley on Wednesday. Expect him to receive a day off here and there as he works back to full speed.