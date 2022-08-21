Glasnow (elbow) threw 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Saturday at the Rays' complex in Port Charlotte, Fla., Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash noted that Glasnow felt good while facing hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery just over a year ago. The right-hander will likely repeat the activity at least one or two more times before the Rays map out a rehab assignment for Glasnow, who will likely be deployed out of the bullpen if he makes his way back from the 60-day injured list this season.