Brujan was added to the Rays' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This was a no-brainer for the Rays, as Brujan is one of their top prospects and this was the deadline to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 21-year-old switch hitter will either be assigned to Double-A or Triple-A, and may not reach the majors until 2021.

