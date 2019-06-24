Rays' Yandy Diaz: Getting close to return

Diaz (hamstring) has been able to work back up to doing running and sprinting and is on track to return from the injured list when first eligible Thursday, John Hickey of MLB.com reports.

Diaz's previously balky hamstring has been tolerating his gradual increase in activity well, so both he and the team are optimistic about a return in the minimum time. Diaz actually began missing games three days prior to his official placement on the IL, which short-circuited what was shaping up as a highly productive month of June.