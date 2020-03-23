Rays' Yandy Diaz: Likely to lead off vs. lefties
Diaz is expected to open the season as the Rays' primary leadoff option against left-handed pitching, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Diaz only hit at the top of the order in one of his 11 Grapefruit League starts, but the Rays are apparently inclined to deploy him in the short side of a leadoff platoon with the lefty-hitting Austin Meadows. Considering Diaz slotted anywhere between second and fourth in his other 10 spring starts, he looks set to occupy a prominent lineup spot against righties in most games as well, though he'll be a candidate to sit on days when manager Kevin Cash wants to clear room at a corner-infield spot for Joey Wendle or Yoshi Tsutsugo.
