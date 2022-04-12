site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-yandy-diaz-sitting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Diaz will be on the bench Tuesday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Diaz hits the bench for the second time in the team's first five games. He's gone 1-for-9 with three walks thus far this season. Taylor Walls will take over at the hot corner.
