Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Astros.

Diaz returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 19, though he was limited to duties as the designated hitter. He put together a strong performance, highlighted by a two-RBI double in the sixth inning. Though he's offered little power production, Diaz has managed to get on base at a .402 clip this season while also hitting .296 across 555 plate appearances.