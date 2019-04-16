Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Available off bench
Benintendi (foot) is available off the bench in the right situation Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi has been out of the lineup since fouling a ball off his foot Sunday. He's still not ready to start, and it appears as though the Red Sox would prefer to give him one more day to rest, but he'll be available if the situation calls for it. That suggests that his return to the starting lineup could be imminent.
