The Red Sox recalled Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Dalbec was optioned down to Triple-A on Monday, but he is back with the Red Sox four days later after the team placed RHP Isaiah Campbell on the 15-day injured list. Dalbec went 1-for-7 with a solo home run and one walk over his two games with Worcester. With Rafael Devers (shoulder) out for Friday's game against the Angels, Dalbec will start at third base and bat fifth in the lineup.