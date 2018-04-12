Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Strikes out three in relief Wednesday
Johnson tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees, allowing one hit and striking out three.
David Price pitched only one inning Wednesday before leaving due to a "sensation" in his left hand, forcing the Red Sox to use six relievers on the night. Johnson was the most successful of the bunch, throwing 19 of 28 pitches for strikes, and while Price may not miss his next start, Johnson would be the likely candidate to replace him for Monday's home start against the Orioles should Boston decide to exercise further caution.
