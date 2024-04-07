Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Saturday downplayed the possibility of using Rafaela at shortstop following the injury to Trevor Story (shoulder), Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rafaela is an excellent defensive shortstop, but he's also a gifted defender in center field and Boston intends to keep him there. Cora's stance would also seem to indicate that Rafaela has a good amount of leash in center field even if his bat is slow to come around. The 23-year-old entered play Saturday having gone just 5-for-25 with three RBI and one stolen base.