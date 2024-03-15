Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Rafaela will get some innings at second base and shortstop next week, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rafaela is still competing for the starting center field job, but he has plenty of infield experience and the Red Sox want to give him some reps there. Second base, in particular, looks like a spot which could have some playing time available early on in the season with Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) sidelined.