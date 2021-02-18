Sale's elbow remains on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery despite a setback in his rehab due to neck stiffness, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Sale had been planning on throwing a bullpen by the end of January, but the neck setback means he's still yet to do so. The delay presumably pushes back his overall timeline, though he doesn't appear to have a clear one. He underwent the procedure back in March of last year, so a typical recovery timeline would place his return to game action sometime in the middle of the upcoming season.