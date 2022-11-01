Sale (wrist) opted into the final two years of his five-year, $145 million contract Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

If Sale had been healthy over the first few years of his deal, he may have decided to head back to the open market ahead of his age-34 season, but he simply hasn't been able to stay on the field. He's only made 11 total starts through the first three years of his contract, with Tommy John surgery wiping out all of his 2020 season and most of 2021 before a series of injuries limited him to just two outings in 2022. He's expected to be recovered from wrist surgery (on his non-throwing arm) by spring training and will hope to be a much more significant contributor next season.