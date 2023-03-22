Sale allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Orioles.

Sale, making his third Grapefruit League start, allowed a pair of first-inning home runs and didn't have command of his slider, but the left-hander bumped his pitch count to 70, was sitting mid-90s with his fastball, and got acclimated to working with traffic on the bases. Sale will make one more before breaking camp with the Red Sox for the first time since 2019. He'll start the second game of the season against Baltimore.