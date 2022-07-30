Arroyo (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo began a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run, a stolen base and two walks over two games. He's starting at the keystone and batting seventh against the Brewers on Saturday and should serve as the primary second baseman while Trevor Story (hand) remains sidelined.
