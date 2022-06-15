Arroyo (illness) is expected to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's not yet clear whether Arroyo has tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll spend some time away from the team after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to an illness. Once the 27-year-old is placed on the IL, he'll be eligible to return to action as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Jarren Duran is slated to take Arroyo's place on the active roster.