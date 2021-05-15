Arroyo (hand) will not participate in batting practice Saturday after feeling pain during soft toss Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Arroyo was originally expected to go on a rehab assignment over the weekend, but he has been delayed by lingering pain. There is still optimism he will be able to go on a rehab assignment some time next week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: May need more than 10 days on IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Increasing work•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Expected back when first eligible•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Moved to IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Still bothered by bruised hand•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not starting Friday•