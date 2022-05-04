Arroyo (calf) will start in right field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Arroyo is starting for the first time since experiencing left calf tightness coming out of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Baltimore. He had been available off the bench for both of Boston's last two games, but he went unused. Arroyo will be filling in right field for the lefty-hitting Jackie Bradley, who gets the day off with the Angels bringing southpaw Reid Detmers to the hill.