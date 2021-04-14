Brewer was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation following a recent bullpen session, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Brewer was believed to be a candidate for a promotion to the big club Wednesday to serve as the 27th man for the Red Sox's doubleheader with the Twins, but his injury nixed those plans. Instead, Boston called up reliever Eduard Bazardo.
