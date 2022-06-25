Seabold was removed from Friday's start for Triple-A Worcester after one inning but not due to performance, suggesting he could be an option to start in Toronto next week, Katie Morrison of MassLive.com reports.

Seabold threw 21 pitches, giving up a run on two hits while striking out two, which preserves him to appear at some point during the series against the Blue Jays that begins Monday. "I just was told that he's an option and they might need a starter, and I was just told to limit him to one inning," WooSox manager Chad Tracy said. "So for now, that's what we know. So we'll see what happens." The Red Sox could use Michael Wacha on normal rest Monday or give him an extra day of rest and have Seabold open the series in Toronto. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA over 11 starts for Worcester. Seabold throws a fastball (91-94 mph), slider, changeup and occasional curveball.