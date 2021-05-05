Hernandez walked two over a third of an inning in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Tigers.

A recent run of good pitching made manager Alex Cora feel comfortable putting Hernandez out there in the eighth inning to preserve a three-run lead. A fielding error put a man on base, then he walked two batters before departing with the bases loaded. Matt Barnes escaped the jam by inducing a double-play groundout, and Hernandez his fifth hold, albeit a shaky one. The left-hander has walked 10 batters in 10.1 innings, as the free pass continues to be a blocker to more high-leverage work.