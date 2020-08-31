Hernandez landed on the injured list with a sprained SC joint in his left shoulder Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The Red Sox do not believe the issue will be a long-term problem for Hernandez, but he'll sit for at least 10 days. His expected return date is not yet clear. The young southpaw has struck out seven batters in 4.2 scoreless innings so far this season.
