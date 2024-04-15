Hamilton is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Guardians.

Hamilton had started six of the last seven games at shortstop, but he will yield to Ceddanne Rafaela on Monday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Wilyer Abreu will become a regular versus righties moving forward, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, which would seem to indicate he plans to use Rafaela more at shortstop. It could mean Hamilton squeezed out of regular at-bats.