Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Hamilton and Romy Gonzalez will form a platoon at shortstop while Trevor Story (shoulder) is sidelined, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The left-handed hitting Hamilton should fill the strong side of the platoon, with Ceddanne Rafaela also expected to see some time in the middle infield. It will be the first extended run of playing time in the big leagues for Hamilton, who shined Sunday in his season debut by going 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk.