Hamilton is expected to start at second base Saturday, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vaughn Grissom was activated Friday and made his season debut as the starting second baseman, but he'll be held out of the lineup for Saturday's afternoon game following a night game. Hamilton will be playing for the first time since April 27 and making his first start since April 25.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Limited to bench role•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Notches second stolen base•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Another error Friday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Commits key mistake in loss•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Sits against lefty•