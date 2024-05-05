Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Twins.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, Hamilton swiped his third bag in 15 games for the Red Sox. The 26-year-old infielder is slashing just .214/.283/.310 though, and he offers little else for fantasy purposes. With Vaughn Grissom having recovered from the hamstring strain that cost him the first month-plus of the season and Ceddanne Rafaela still entrenched at shortstop, Hamilton has no clear path to consistent playing time.