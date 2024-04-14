Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Hamilton has now reached base six times in six games and is 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts. Unfortunately, he's also struck out seven times in 19 plate appearances and has already made a couple errors at shortstop. Hamilton possesses difference-making speed and should continue to run when he gets on, but his leash as the long-side platoon option at shortstop is short.