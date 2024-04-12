Hamilton went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Hamilton notched his first stolen base of the season following a fourth-inning single, but that highlight was wiped out when he failed to step on second base on what looked like a routine double play in the eighth inning. The next batter (Anthony Santander) launched a two-run homer to give Baltimore the lead. From a fantasy perspective, the stolen base far outweighs the defensive lapse, though it'll be important for Hamilton to keep mistakes in the field to a minimum if he's to maintain a starting role in the wake of the season-ending shoulder injury to Trevor Story.